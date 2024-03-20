PIASA - Piper Voorhees is only a junior at Southwestern High School, but she has big plans for the future and the ambition to pull it off.

For her drive and dedication, Piper Voorhees is a Southwestern High School Student of the Month for Jersey County Circuit Court Clerk Dan Schetter.

Voorhees has made a name for herself as a student athlete. She has completed two years of cheerleading and just started her second season of track.

But her involvement at school doesn’t end there. She is a member of the Spanish Club and currently serves as president of the Sign Language Club. Because of her high grades and many hours of community service, she has also qualified for membership in the National Honor Society.

“I have maintained straight A's all through high school while taking as many college level classes that I can,” Voorhees said.

While school keeps her busy, Voorhees has also found the discipline to have a part-time job at Hanold’s Farmhouse Cafe. She doesn’t have a ton of free time between school, work, sports practice and extracurriculars, but she enjoys hanging out with her family and friends as much as possible. She also likes shopping and spending time outdoors.

Looking to the future, Voorhees has an exciting plan ahead of her. She is eager to begin her college career next year.

“I am planning to attend SIUC to start my journey to become a pediatric immunologist,” she said.

Congratulations to Piper for this recognition by Southwestern High School and Jersey County Circuit Court Clerk Dan Schetter!

