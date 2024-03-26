CARROLLTON - Piper Steinacher, section 13 treasurer for the Carrollton FFA Chapter, was recently chosen as the State FFA “Supervised Occupational Experience” (SOE) Award Winner in Business and Finance Systems.

Steinacher achieved the state-level honor after winning a series of local awards in previous years and participating in a variety of contests this year, including the “Job Interview, Land Use, and Dairy Food Products” contests.

FFA members who demonstrate outstanding skills and competencies through record keeping, leadership, and scholastic achievement may be considered for this award.

Steinacher was selected as the state winner by a committee of agriculture teachers, industry friends, parents, and volunteers knowledgeable in this work-based area, who reviewed their records online and conducted interviews at Mt. Zion High School on Saturday, March 23, 2024.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The Illinois FFA recognizes students in six different SOE areas based on their work-based learning experiences outside of the classroom,” according to a press release from the Carrollton FFA Chapter of the Illinois Association FFA.

“SOE students are asked, ‘What lessons have you learned in your agriculture courses that assist you in your SOE? As well, how has your SOE prepared you for careers in the agriculture industry and what careers might those be?’”

SOEs allow students to "learn by doing" by either owning and operating a business, working or serving an internship at a business or conducting an agriculture-based scientific experiment and reporting results.

Steinacher was previously selected as the Chapter, Section and District awardee in this area. She is the daughter of Marty and Rebecca Steinacher.

Steinacher will receive a plaque and recognition for her accomplishment at the 96th Annual Illinois FFA State Convention held from June 11 to 13, 2024. These plaques are made possible by gifts by individuals, businesses, corporations and organizations through the Illinois Foundation FFA.

More like this: