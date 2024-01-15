ALTON - A burst pipe at Bluff City Grill called for an emergency response on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024.

The Alton Fire Department responded around 2:30 p.m. at Bluff City Grill, located at 424 E. Broadway in Alton. The restaurant was closed at the time of the break.

With a high of only ten degrees on Monday, burst pipes are a common concern in the Metro East. Temperatures are not expected to rise above 15 degrees Fahrenheit until Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, before dropping back down to single digits on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024.

The pipes at Greater St. James Baptist Church, the host of Sunday's Martin Luther King Ceremony also had a similar problem, the pastor reported at the beginning of the event.

To avoid freezing and bursting pipes, keep your home above 55 degrees Fahrenheit if possible. Drip cold water in the faucets that are farthest from the main water valve. Open your cupboards to keep the pipes warmer. Open your outside valves and spigots, and close inside valves.

If your pipes freeze, you can thaw the pipes by applying heat around the pipes using a hairdryer or other heat source. Don’t use an open flame and don’t use any heat source that will cause the water to boil.

With freezing temperatures, it is possible that your heat might stop working altogether. If this happens, go to one of the warming centers in your community to stay safe.

