Love Pinterest? So do we! The Edwardsville Parks and Recreation Department is inviting everyone, 18 and older, to come to the Wildey Theatre and make fun Pinterest inspired crafts on Friday, April 17th from 7-10pm. This month will be burlap banner and pictures of the craft can be seen on the Parks Facebook page. You get to pick what is on your banner but it is limited to 7 letters, numbers, and/or shapes. The cost will be $20 per person. We will take care of all the supplies and the instructor. All you will need to bring is a snack to share and a beverage will be available to purchase. Pre-registration is required and can be made by going to the City’s website at www.cityofedwardsville.com under Parks and Recreation Department.

Registration is now taking place for our Pinterest Party on April 17th. All participants must be registered by April 10th. Cost is $20 per person. Checks can be made payable to Edwardsville Parks Department, 118 Hillsboro Ave. Edwardsville, IL 62025. Please write "Pinterest Party" on the envelope. For more information, please call the Parks Department at 692-7538.

