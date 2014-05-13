First Baptist Maryville is excited to announce a delicious fundraiser to benefit upcoming mission trips. One of our church members is an award-winning BBQ pit master and is going to cook us an amazing meal.

Everyone is invited to enjoy award-winning BBQ and help support First Baptist Maryville’s mission trips to the Dominican Republic and Switzerland. Items available for purchase include delicious hand-pulled pork by the pound and full slabs of St. Louis style ribs, all smoked over a fruit wood fire on-site by an award-winning BBQ pitmaster. Quarts of meaty beans and coleslaw are offered as the perfect side dishes.

• Pulled Pork: $15/pound (One pound feeds 3 – 4 adults.)

• St. Louis Style Ribs: $22/full slab (One slab feeds 2 – 3 adults.)

• Pit-Smoked Meaty Beans: $8/quart (One quart feeds 4 – 6 adults.)

• Coleslaw: $8/quart (One quart feeds 4 – 6 adults.)

Items are available for preorder only, and quantities are limited. Purchase vouchers for your items on Sunday mornings, 5/25 - 6/15, or at the church Reception desk during office hours (Monday - Friday, 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.). Items are to be picked up from the church on Saturday, June 21, at the time indicated on the voucher (between 4 and 6 p.m.)

For more info, contact the church office (618.667.8221) or visit fbmaryville.org.

