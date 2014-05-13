Pie in the Face Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Kathy Strasser, Occupational Health nurse at Alton Memorial Hospital, got to throw a pie in the face of Brad Goacher, vice president of operations at AMH, on Tuesday afternoon. As part of National Hospital Week, raffle tickets were sold giving employees a chance to throw a pie (actually, a pie plate filled with whipped cream) into the face of an AMH manager or member of senior leadership. Six winning tickets were drawn and six managers/senior leaders got splattered. Proceeds from the ticket sales benefited the AMH chaplain's fund. ### Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip