ALTON - To find the circumference of a circle, one must use Pi - an incomprehensible number with possibly infinite decimals within which may lie all the secrets of the known universe.

But, if one simply adds the letter E to that mathematical migraine, it becomes a tasty baked good with various fruit and cream fillings. Since the true number and nature of Pi would take a lifetime to solve at least (with several nose bleeds if the movie Pi is to be believed), Riverbender.com dropped by Duke Bakery in Alton to ask how "Pi Day" is going. The easiest calculation for Pi is roughly 3.14, and today is March 14, or 3-14, so mathematicians have declared today Pi Day. Duke Bakery, on the other hand, is celebrating "Pie Day."

"I've never really been one for math," Duke Bakery co-owner Amy Hollis said. "But, we have definitely sold more than anticipated. There have been at least three math teachers I know of coming in this morning to pick some up, and a lot of people came in last night to avoid having to come in this morning."

An annual tradition among some of the more fun math teachers is to teach about circular geometry on March 14 with the aid of delicious baked goods. Duke Bakery was happy to provide the educational aid - even at a lower price than they are normally sold.

Hollis said apple, cherry, various meringues and even "Georgie Porgie" pies were available for purchase in assorted sizes. The last of those is made with chocolate and yellow cake batter. During the baking process, the fillings invert and create something with the consistency of pumpkin pie with chocolate drizzled atop it.

The popularity of lesser "holidays" such as Pi Day is increasing, Hollis said. She said she has been preparing pies for the March day of significance for about four years, and this year is the largest demand yet.

Alongside the pies are green baked goods themed appropriately for the upcoming weekend St. Patrick's Day celebration. Irish soda bread, green doughnuts and even long, coiled "serpent bread," which is baked to commemorate the mythical casting of all the snakes from Ireland by St. Patrick.

After a long day of pies, Hollis said she intends on spending the evening with another sort of pie - a pizza pie.

