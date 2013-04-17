ALTON, IL -- Art has a way of calming us during times of stress. Patients who are fearful about their health can find comfort in something as simple as a picture on the wall. A soothing image helps to negate feelings of isolation and encourages patients to embrace the world outside of illness.

The goal of the second phase of the “Pictures with Purpose” project is to cover the walls of Alton Memorial Hospital’s Cancer Care Center (scheduled to reopen in May after a major renovation) with art. Your gift brings a glimpse of nature into the center and will be recognized on a nameplate adjacent to the art. There are 10 pieces of artwork available. Donors will have the opportunity to choose from a selection of local photography, including pieces by Jeff Vaughn, Bert Remis and Pete Basola.

For more information on how you can help create an optimal healing environment for cancer patients in our community, call Marlene Lewis in the AMH Development office at 618-463-7701.

“Water Lilies” by Ryan Archer is one of 10 pieces of artwork available for sponsorship in the Pictures with Purpose project at Alton Memorial Hospital.

