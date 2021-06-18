GODFREY - Godfrey joins the growing list of communities adding pickleball to their list of recreational offerings.

On Wednesday evening, June 16, more than 30 members of the Riverbend Pickleball Group gathered at the Simpson Tennis Complex, located on the campus of Lewis and Clark Community College, for some friendly competition on the newly created pickleball courts.

The Village of Godfrey Parks and Recreation Department, under the direction of director Todd Strubhart, along with Dr. Sean Hill and the athletic department at Lewis & Clark Community College, collaborated to bring pickleball to the Godfrey area by utilizing two of the unlighted tennis courts at the Simpson Tennis Complex.

Article continues after sponsor message

Godfrey Mayor Michael McCormick, accompanied by his wife Linda, came out to watch the fast-paced action Wednesday evening. “I’m so pleased to be able to bring this new activity to the community and especially to the residents of Godfrey,” mentioned Mayor McCormick.

Linda McCormick made plans to bring a group of her friends out for an orientation session. “We have all worked together to make this happen and I am so excited to be here tonight to experience the results of the collaboration between the two organizations,” said Ruby Berghoff, the USA Pickleball ambassador for the greater Alton-Godfrey area.

Berghoff further commented that pickleball is a multigenerational sport enjoyed by all ages and is especially popular in the adult and senior community, a demographic typically overlooked in the recreational offerings of established communities. Thirty-eight percent of core players, those playing eight or more times per year, are 65 years of age and older, making it a popular sport in senior residence communities, RV parks, YMCAs, community recreation centers, and parks.

“Dynamic communities need to address the dearth of activities available for their adult, and especially their senior population. Exercise and social interaction are critical to the physical and mental well-being of our aging population, pickleball provides both,” said Berghoff.

For more information about the Riverbend Pickleball Group and times of play, check out their Facebook page at Riverbend Pickleball of Madison County, or visit Village of Godfrey Parks and Recreation Department on Facebook.

More like this: