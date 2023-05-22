BANGALORE, INDIA - The Indian Pickleball Association in Bangalore wanted to share some information with Riverbender.com pickleball enthusiasts on how they have developed the sport.

Sunil Valavalkar established an Amateur Pickleball Association in India in 2008 and the sport has taken off, much like in this region and across the United States. Valavalkar played the sport for the first time in Canada in 1999. He returned to Canada in 2006 and he brought back some paddles and balls and started demonstrating the sport and it was received warmly across India.

The Indian Pickleball Association in Bangalore was established in 2008.

"As a pioneer in promoting and developing the sport of pickleball, it has played a significant role in popularizing the game in the region," the association said in a release. "The association has been actively organizing tournaments, conducting training sessions, and fostering a vibrant pickleball community. With a focus on promoting sportsmanship and inclusivity, the Indian Pickleball Association in Bangalore has been instrumental in shaping the growth and success of pickleball in the city since its inception."

Meanwhile, back in the region, pickleball continues to grow with new courts in several area locations.

