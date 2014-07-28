Pick a Peck or Two: Peach Festival Offers Free Family Fun and Local Peaches Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. It’s Peach Season in Grafton, Illinois, and that means it is time for the great Peach Festival at

Pere Marquette Lodge. The Festival takes place once a year at the historic landmark and attracts

visitors from all over the region. From young children to those who have been sampling peaches for decades, the Festival offers a chance to enjoy a free family outing and sample some of the most delicious peaches in the country.



Local peach growers from all over the area will be presenting their carefully tended peaches for

visitors to sample and purchase. But there is more to the Peach Festival than just peaches. Festivalgoers can also pick up a variety of other fresh produce, enjoy live music, sample some peach wine and even grab some lunch in the Lodge Restaurant which is known for its perfectly prepared fried chicken.



A clown twisting balloons will be entertaining the crowds along with a variety of craft vendors and

artisans. Kids can participate in special activities while others can learn about the history of peach

farming from a documentary that will be playing during the festival.



History plays a large part in making Pere Marquette Lodge the attraction that it is. The Lodge

was built in the 1930’s by the Civilian Conservation Corps as part of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s “New Deal.” The program was an attempt to restore the country’s economy during the Great Depression and the Lodge has been a tourist destination ever since with its massive wooden pillars and rustic architecture. It also features 72 guest rooms for visitors to enjoy a relaxing getaway in the largest state park in Illinois.



The Peach Festival will take place on Sunday, August 10th from 11am-3pm at Pere Marquette

Lodge & Conference Center. Entry into the Festival is free and open to the public. For more

information on the Festival and other events at Pere Marquette Lodge visit their website at

www.pmlodge.net.

