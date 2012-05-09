ALTON - The RBCC Adult Social Circle is hosting a Game Day Luncheon at the Riverbender.com Community Center Tuesday, May 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thanks to this event's sponsor, St. Clare's Villa, admission is only $5 per person and includes a tasty lunch and door prizes. Singles, partners and even entire groups are encouraged to RSVP by May 11 to 465-9850, ext. 212.

Participants may play the card or board game of their choice as well as games such as Wii Bowling and additional video games. The Center also offers billiards, foosball, darts, table tennis, air hockey in addition to their very comfortable movie theater, which will of course be open as well.

The Riverbender.com Community Center is located in Downtown Alton at 200 W. 3rd Street. Free parking is available in the lot at W. 5th and Belle Street, with a shuttle running from the lot to the front doors of the Center.

The Riverbender.com Community Center is a 15,000 square foot facility on three levels offering a safe place for teens to hang out with their friends or make new ones, where kids can be themselves without bullying or intimidation from others. The focus of the Center is to provide youth the

chance to experiment with new ideas, games, and activities like art and music and avoid at-risk behaviors and negative peer pressure.

For further information email michelle@riverbender.com or call (618)465-9850 ext. 212. www.riverbender.com/communitycenter.

