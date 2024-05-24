CHICAGO – Is five your lucky number? If so, you might be among the thousands Illinois Lottery players who pocketed winning Pick 3 tickets for Wednesday’s midday drawing, with triple 5’s being the winning numbers - and with the added FIREBALL being 5.

The last time triple 5’s with a FIREBALL of 5 occurred in a Pick 3 drawing was in March 2019.

The largest prize won in the Wednesday midday Pick 3 drawing was $5,500 won by an iLottery player online.

Not only a big win for players, the retailers that sold winning tickets will also receive a selling bonus of one percent of the prize amount of each winning ticket they sold.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw in which to claim their prize. The Illinois Lottery encourages all lucky winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize.

Pick 3 and Pick 4 plus FIREBALL are Illinois-only games with two draws daily. To play both Pick 3 and Pick 4 games, players can select their numbers and a style of play, and then choose the amount they would like to wager on the draw.

Pick 3 and Pick 4 drawings are conducted daily at 12:40 PM and 9:22 PM CST. For more information, visit IllinoisLottery.com.

Pick 3 & Pick 4 b-roll available for download here.

The Illinois Lottery reminds players to play for fun, not funds. Be Smart, Play Smart®. Must be 18 or older to play. Game odds available at IllinoisLottery.com.

