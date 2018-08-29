PIASA - The Southwestern Piasa Birds girls volleyball team continues to ride a crest of momentum as the 2018 season gets underway.

After capturing the Roxana Invitational Volleyball Tournament, the Piasa Birds defeated a tough East Alton-Wood River 25-13, 22-25, 25-15 Tuesday at Piasa.

The 6-0 start is the best since 2001, so this year’s team has incredible potential.

Southwestern junior Bailee Nixon had five kills and three service points and another junior, Mayci Wilderman, had four kills and three service points. Sophomore Brianna Roloff added three service points against the Oilers.

Leighann Nottke had eight service points for the Oilers, while Sydney Sladen led in kills with four, followed by Aubrey Robinson and Kate Baskin with three kills.

Southwestern head volleyball coach Julie Edwards said she is very proud of where her girls stand now at 6-0, but wants to keep seeing improvement.

“We are 6-0 and I am very pleased, but we still have a long ways to go and a lot of work to do,” she said. “I am looking forward to playing Carlinville on Thursday.”

East Alton-Wood River head girls volleyball coach Patti Scott said her team continues to improve.

“The girls are progressing,” she said. “The girls are coming together and learning to play as a team.”

