PIASA - Sophomore Vivian Zuehide is a remarkable athlete and she is showing it this winter on the basketball court for the Piasa Birds.

Vivian's coach Darren Mosley said she has had a double-double with scoring and rebounding in multiple games this season and is extremely productive on the court.

Vivian is an Altonized Community Federal Credit Union Female Athlete of Month for her efforts on the basketball court.

"Vivian has significantly improved her play from last season in all facets of the game," Coach Mosley said. "Vivian has to fill a number of roles for our team. Vivian plays both as a guard and as a post for our team.

"Vivian has been both the leading scorer and rebounder for our team. She plays with a passion and is very competitive. She has a desire to win and that shows on the basketball court."

Again congrats to Vivian for her recognition as an Altonized Community Federal Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month for her girls' basketball efforts.

Vivian is also a middle hitter for the Piasa Birds in girls volleyball.

