PIASA - Southwestern's boys' baseball team is very senior-dominated with nine on the team. The boys and their parents recently celebrated at Schneider Park for Baseball Senior Day and it was a party because the boys have played together for several years.

The boys are Altonized Community Federal Credit Union Male Athletes of the Month.

The boys recently captured the conference championship and have won 24 games this season under Coach Ryan Hanslow.

Hanslow couldn't have been more proud of the group at the May 2, 2024, Southwestern Baseball Senior Day Salute at Schneider Park.

Hanslow said: "I am so proud of this group and how they have stuck together with me for the past six seasons."

The senior members are as follows:

Logan Crane

Rocky Darr

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

Adam Hale

Gavin Humm

Logan Keith

Colin LeMarr

Parker LeMarr

Hunter Newell

Marcus Payne

Again, congrats to the senior members on their honor as an Altonized Community Federal Credit Union Male Athletes of the Month.

More like this: