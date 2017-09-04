Southwestern's football boys take the field for the home opener at Piasa on Friday night. The Piasa Birds are off to a 2-0 start with a big win Friday. (Photos courtesy of Michael Weaver)

PIASA - Southwestern’s football team is riding high after some big plays and a 36-34 victory over Litchfield on Friday at Piasa.

The Piasa Birds won on a touchdown pass from quarterback Caleb Robinson to Justin Bailey with 55 seconds to go in regulation.

“It was a great win, I think we will gain some good experience from having this type of game,” Southwestern head football coach Aaron Fricke said. “We had some players make key plays in crucial moments.”

Southwestern's Robinson tossed three touchdown passes in the game and Luke Golike also rambled for a 65-yard kickoff touchdown. Golike’s kickoff return was another monumental play in the contest and was a game changer.

Bobby Smith scored on a 7-yard touchdown run to round out Southwestern's scoring.

Robinson was 10 for 19 for 231 yards and three touchdowns in the game. Jack Little had four catches for 94 yards and two touchdowns and Bailey added two catches for 44 yards and the game-winning touchdown. Colton Bachman had two catches for 50 yards, including one that set up the game-winning pass by Robinson.

Litchfield deserves “a ton of credit” for their performance in the game, Fricke said, and was vastly improved from week one.

The Piasa Birds have an unblemished 2-0 record going into week three of the season.

