BRIGHTON - Southwestern’s summer baseball squad opened on the right note with a 4-3 win over Gillespie at Southwestern High School on Wednesday night.

Brian Bergesch guided the Piasa Birds attack with two hits, then Isaac Marshall, Chase Stahl, Kyler Seyfried, Ryne Hanslow, Brady Salzman and Austin Brown all added hits.

The 1-0 Piasa Birds play a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m. Saturday against Collinsville.

Piasa Birds – 0-0-0-0-2-0-2 = 4 Runs 8 hits 3 errors
Gillespie -1-0-0-0-2-0-0 = 3 Runs 7 Hits 1 Error

Piasa Pitching:

Ryne Hanslow IP-3 H-2 R-1 ER-1 BB-2 K-3
Austin Brown IP-2 H-4 R-2 ER-2 BB-1 K-1

WP – Brian Bergesch IP-2 H-1 R-0 E-0 BB-1 K-2

Piasa Hitting:

Isaac Marshall 1-4 RBI
Chase Stahl 1-4
Kyler Seyfried 1-3
Ryne Hanslow 1-2
Brady Salzman 1-3 (2B)
Austin Brown 1-1 RBI
Brian Bergesch 2-2 RBI-2

