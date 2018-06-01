Listen to the story

BRIGHTON - Southwestern’s summer baseball squad opened on the right note with a 4-3 win over Gillespie at Southwestern High School on Wednesday night.

Brian Bergesch guided the Piasa Birds attack with two hits, then Isaac Marshall, Chase Stahl, Kyler Seyfried, Ryne Hanslow, Brady Salzman and Austin Brown all added hits.

The 1-0 Piasa Birds play a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m. Saturday against Collinsville.

Piasa Birds – 0-0-0-0-2-0-2 = 4 Runs 8 hits 3 errors

Gillespie -1-0-0-0-2-0-0 = 3 Runs 7 Hits 1 Error



Piasa Pitching:

Ryne Hanslow IP-3 H-2 R-1 ER-1 BB-2 K-3

Austin Brown IP-2 H-4 R-2 ER-2 BB-1 K-1

WP – Brian Bergesch IP-2 H-1 R-0 E-0 BB-1 K-2

Piasa Hitting:

Isaac Marshall 1-4 RBI

Chase Stahl 1-4

Kyler Seyfried 1-3

Ryne Hanslow 1-2

Brady Salzman 1-3 (2B)

Austin Brown 1-1 RBI

Brian Bergesch 2-2 RBI-2

