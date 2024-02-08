PIASA - Logan Keith had an outstanding fall season for Southwestern’s football team in 2023. He was all-conference in three categories as a tight end, defensive end and kicker. On Tuesday, he signed a letter of intent to play football at the University of Wisconsin-Plateville.

Logan had 17 receptions for 237 yards and two receiving touchdowns in 2023 and was also strong on defense with 55 solo tackles, 11 assists and three assists. He also rushed 63 times for 325 yards and seven rushing touchdowns. He is a deluxe multi-purpose player.

The University of Wisconsin-Plateville plans at this point to use him as a tight end.

Logan said on making his decision that the school provided a perfect fit for him on both the athletics side and for his education. He also felt very comfortable with the players and staff he met at the school.

He is the son of Pat and Wendy Keith of Brighton.

Pat Keith, also the Roxana head football coach, said he was very happy about Logan's decision.

“It is something he worked for and he will be able to be a good student-athlete there," Pat said. "They have a construction management program there and that is something he wants to do. It seems like a win-win situation all the way around.”

Pat is a Marquette Catholic graduate and also played football for two years at Millikin University before graduating from Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville.

