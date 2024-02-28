PIASA - Sam Jones, a lineman for Southwestern High School, has signed his letter of intent to play football at Missouri Baptist University.

Sam is the son of Jake and Mindy Koeneman. Sam Jones is also an Altonized Community Federal Credit Union Male Athlete of the Month.

Southwestern head football coach Pat Keith said Jones' signing with Missouri Baptist is a great accomplishment for Sam and his family.

Sam was an offensive tackle and defensive end for the Piasa Birds, but Coach Keith said he would likely be an offensive lineman for Missouri Baptist.

"I think he will be a very good offensive line player in college," the coach said. "Sam is a hard worker and he dedicated his time to the football program. I am definitely proud of him for getting an opportunity to play at the next level."

Keith said Jones plans to go into the medical field and he said Missouri Baptist has an outstanding program in that area.

"Sam pays attention to detail and I think that makes him a better player," Coach Keith said. "He puts a lot of work in practice and he is always trying to improve and learn new things. He is a leader and a very hard-nosed player."

