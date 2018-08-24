PIASA - In the South Central Conference, Roxana heads to Piasa Southwestern, where former Shells coach Pat Keith took over the Piasa Bird program during the off-season, while new Shell coach Wade DeVries will open his account at Roxana. The Shells finished last year 1-8 overall and in the SCC, while the Piasa Birds were 3-6 on the year overall and in the league.

New Southwestern head football coach Keith couldn’t be happier with where he is to start the 2018 season.

Several graduated from the 2017 Piasa Birds team, but Keith expects a good club in 2018. Keith coached for several years at Roxana before coming to Southwestern.

Tonight, the Piasa Birds host Roxana, so it should be an interesting opener for Coach Keith.

“The kids have been working hard with a new offensive and defensive systems,” Keith said of his Piasa Birds. “The verbage is different and my expectations are different. I want to improve a little bit every day. I am happy with the kids’ work ethic and attention to detail.”

Keith said he hopes his team plays a sound game against Roxana tonight and produces a winning effort.

“We want to play fundamentally sound Friday night against Roxana,” he said.

