

ALTON - The Great Piasa Bird rose from the banks of the Mississippi River Saturday afternoon kidnapping the Mayor of Alton, Brant Walker, flying him into the air, and holding him hostage demanding that people vote for the city of Alton to be featured on the Deluxe Corporation’s television show “Small Business Revolution: Main Street.”

“I’m going to take your mayor until Alton is number one!” was repeatedly demanded by the Piasa Bird. “Bring me snacks and vote for Alton! You're next Brett Stawar!”

The crowd of citizens below quickly got online to vote for Alton while chanting that the beast return their mayor.

Thankfully, it was announced Saturday evening that beast's demands have been met, Alton remains in first place, allowing Mayor Walker to be returned to his city.

A Facebook post by Small Business Revolutions said that it's a tight race, with Alton in first followed by Bastrop, Texas, Amesbury, Massachusetts, Siloam Springs, Arkansas, and Martinez, California.

"We are so proud of all of you who are continuing to get the word out in creative ways," Sara McGibany, Executive Director of Alton Main Street, said. "Please keep reminding your friends, family and coworkers to vote."

McGibany added that everyone is encouraged to join the human chain down Broadway at 1 p.m. on Monday, February 19, to continue the excitement. The chain will start at State Street Market and go down Broadway, hopefully making it all the way to Fast Eddie's Bon Air.

Votes can be cast once a day per email address at https://www.deluxe.com/small-business-revolution/main-street/season-three and voting will continue through Feb. 20 at 7 p.m.

