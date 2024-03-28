EAST ALTON - EastGate Plaza has announced that Piasa Armory will be moving into the space previously occupied by the AMC movie theater, located at 625 Lewis and Clark Boulevard in East Alton.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, EastGate Plaza said the move will be completed as soon as they are finished remodeling the building.

“An old movie theater, that’s a challenging building to rent. But it’s absolutely perfect for an armory,” said Todd Kennedy, who owns EastGate Plaza. “It actually worked out really, really well that they were looking to move and we had a spot that fit their needs, which gives them way more capacity than what they had before.”

Kennedy said the new armory will have 20 shooting lanes in addition to their sales floor. He said the new space is a “great fit” for the armory.

“It all just kind of worked out. Kind of the perfect storm,” he added. “It’ll be good for them, it’ll be good for us. It’s kind of a win/win, and I’m a big fan of win/wins.”

For more information about EastGate Plaza, visit their official Facebook page.

