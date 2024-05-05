ST. LOUIS –The ongoing Piasa and Eagle’s Nest Habitat Rehabilitation and Enhancement Project, one of many Upper Mississippi River Restoration projects along the Mississippi River, situated eight miles upstream of Alton, Illinois, is a collaborative effort between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

The marina at Piasa Harbor has been closed for approximately two years. It is owned by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and currently leased to the Great Rivers Land Trust for recreational use. Currently, material taken from the side channel near the habitat project is being utilized as fill material. When finished, this property will be developed by the Great Rivers Land Trust and allow for recreational use. Allowing the dredge material to be deposited here will improve pumping efficiency and reduction of in-channel disposal needs for the Piasa and Eagle’s Nest Habitat Restoration Enhancement Project. The boat ramp at Piasa Creek is currently open and the creek area is being monitored for changing conditions.

During construction, the river will remain open to recreational users. However, construction equipment and dredge pipe marked with orange pipe floats may temporarily block portions of the side channel.

This project focuses on deepening both side channels and backwater habitats and creating three new islands, which will benefit a multitude of fish and wildlife. In addition, the project will enhance boating access from Piasa Creek to the Mississippi River, helping to find a balance between conservation and recreational needs.

The Piasa and Eagles Nest Habitat Rehabilitation and Enhancement Project is funded by the Upper Mississippi River Restoration Program and sponsored by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. For more information on this and other Upper Mississippi River Restoration Program projects, please visit: https://www.mvr.usace.army.mil/Missions/Environmental-Stewardship/Upper-Mississippi-River-Restoration/

