WATERLOO - Gracie Piar's two-under-par 70 made her the individual champion in leading Marquette Catholic's team to the Class 1A state tournament in the IHSA girls golf sectional meets held Monday at various sites in the state

CLASS 1A AT WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC

Piar's meet winning score helped the Explorers to the state tournament, while Father McGivney Catholic's Ellie Hyten qualified as an individual in the meet hosted by Gibault.

Mt. Carmel won the team title with a 311, while the Explorers were second at 325 and Metropolis Massac County claimed the last team qualifying berth with a third-place finish of 349. Fourth place went to Waterloo with a 353, in fifth place was Litchfield at 370, Columbia was sixth with a 380, seventh place went to Salem at 385, the Griffins finished eighth with a 392, Zeigler-Royalton was ninth at 401 and rounding out the top ten was Nashville with a 416.

West Frankfort was 11th with a 420, Belleville Althoff Catholic was 12th at 424 and Pinckneyville was 13th with a 441.

Piar's 70 gave her the individual title, with Audrey Cain coming in eighth with a 79. Lily Montague shot an 87, Clancy Maag fired an 89, Ava Bartosiak shot a 99 and Karly Reiter had a 124.

Hyten's state qualifying score of 87 was the leader for McGivney, who also got a 98 from Julia Stobie, Paige Yasitis had a 101, Grace Stanhaus shot a 106, Kendall Reichmann shot a 111 and Macy Smith came up with a 114.

Among the individuals, Roxana's Reagan Lynn led the locals with a 98, with Jersey's Bria Tuttle shooting a 101, with teammates Madi Darr shooting a 103 and Jerra LaPlant firing a 104, Emma Kallal of Carrollton shot a 109, Carlinville's Megan Dunn came up with an 110, Roxana's Sydney Watts shot an 112 and teammate Ava Strohmeier fired a 123.

