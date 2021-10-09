DECATUR - Gracie Piar shot a IHSA state tournament record seven-under-par 65 to take a seven-stroke lead over Ella Greenberg of Rockford Boylan Catholic while leading the Explorers to second place in the Class 1A tournament, while Father McGivney Catholic's Ellie Hyten made the cut in the individual Class 1A and 2A standings after day one of the IHSA state girls golf tournaments in the Decatur area.

Mt. Carmel leads the Class 1A team standings at Red Tail Run Golf Club in Decatur with a 302, with Marquette in second at 309, Chicago Latin was in third with a 333, Arlington Heights St. Viator Catholic was fourth with a 338, Wheaton St. Francis Catholic was fifth with a score of 342, in sixth place was Boylan, which had a 344, Effingham St. Anthony Catholic was seventh with a 346 and Metropolis Massac County was eighth with a 350. Missing out on the cut were Peoria Notre Dame Catholic with a 358, Charleston, who had a 364, Quincy Notre Dame Catholic with a 367 and Rock Falls with a 374.

To go along with Piar's 65, Audrey Cain shot a 75, Clancy Maag had an 83, Ava Bartosiak fired an 86 and Lily Montague shot a 96.

Hyten made the individual cut with an 88, while both Waterloo's Callie Smith, with a 76, and Reese Kite, who fired an 83, also advanced to the final day.

