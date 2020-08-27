WOOD RIVER - Marquette Catholic’s girls' golf star Gracie Piar just keeps winning. Piar shot a 35 over nine holes Wednesday night at Belk Park in Wood River to triumph as the medalist in a match against Waterloo, Jersey, Granite City, and Roxana.

Marquette won the match easily with a score of 160, scoring the top four players over nine holes, while Waterloo scored 191, Jersey 194, Granite City 202, and Roxana 233.

Marquette head coach Deb Walsh said Gracie and teammate Audrey Cain both had strong matches. Cain was second on the day with a 40.

“Gracie came through again and everyone has improved from the first weeks,” Walsh said. “Cain and Piar have both been playing incredible golf. Gracie and Audrey get along really well and pull together every day and push every other girl on our team.”

Team scores: Marquette (160), Waterloo (191), Jerseyville (194), Granite City (202), Roxana (233).

Individual Results:

Marquette: Piar (35), Cain( 40), Maag(43), Bartosiak (48), Hollis (44), Montigue (42).

Roxana: Floyd (51), McCoy (54), Brock (59), Lynn (69), Strohmeier (69), Brown (78).

Jerseyville: Tuttle (41), LaPlant (51), Weiner (53), Darr (49), Breitweiser (68)

Waterloo: Smith (45), Cooper (51), Kastenbrown (46), Stumpf (49), Lynn (52), Guerra (56).

Granite City: Schmidke (46), Crenshaw (48), Novacish (63), Reynolds (56), Hale (57), VanBuskirk (52).

