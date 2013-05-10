(Alton, IL) – Area residents can learn more about the signs, symptoms and treatment options for depression at a free community program on Thursday, May 16 at 6 p.m. in the Saint Clare’s Professional Building Auditorium at 815 East Fifth Street in Alton. Joy Webster, M.D., a psychiatrist on the Medical Staff of Saint Anthony’s Health Center, will present “Depression and Your Mental Health,” in recognition of Mental Health Month.

“Depression is a common and treatable health condition,” says Susanne Ringhausen, Director of Saint Anthony’s Psychological Services. “Contrary to common belief, major depression need not be preceded by significant emotional trauma.”

Symptoms for depression include:

Article continues after sponsor message

- depressed mood or sadness

- poor sleep (usually trouble getting or staying asleep but sometimes oversleeping)

- a change in eating (usually loss of appetite/weight loss but occasionally overeating)

- loss of interest in activities that previously gave pleasure

- social withdrawal

- feelings of helplessness and hopelessness.

“Treatment options for depression include physician evaluation, supportive counseling and medication as indicated,” adds Ringhausen.

According to a study released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than one in 20 Americans ages 12 and older experience depression. The study also shows that individuals in the 40-59 age group have higher rates of depression than any other age groups and that depression is more common in women than in men.

Light refreshments will be served at this program. To register, please call 618-465-2264.

More like this: