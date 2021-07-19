AFFTON - St. Louis County Police officers today released photos of a suspect in a bank robbery that was reported at approximately 1 p.m., July 13, 2021, at 9111 Mackenzie Road in the Affton Southwester Precinct.

St. Louis County Police officers from the Affton Southwest Precinct responded immediately to the bank robbery call on July 13, 2021, to 9111 Mackenzie Road.

Police said the suspect entered the bank, approached a teller, displayed a note claiming to have a gun, and was provided with an undisclosed amount of U.S currency. The suspect is described as a white male, mid-’40s to 50’s years of age, 6’2” to 6’5” in height, large build, wearing blue jeans, a white button-down shirt with thin blue stripes, glasses, a blue mask, and athletic shoes.

The suspect fled on foot toward Brenda Avenue.

The photos of the man are very revealing, so if anyone has any information about the man, contact the St. Louis County Police Department at (636) 529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

The investigation is being led by the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons.

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

