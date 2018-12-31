MEADOWBROOK - A recent photo of a Meadowbrook firefighter - Michael Ambrose - moved his mother enough to make a touching comment to Riverbender.com.

Michael Ambrose is 21 years old and has been a volunteer firefighter for the Meadowbrook Department for three years, his mother said.

“It is rare that a photo is captured of just him in his element, and helping others is his element,” Jennifer Hawkins, Michael’s mother, said. “The photo was of my son - a Meadowbrook fireman - at a devastating fire. Michael is going for his EMT/fire science degree and works at RP Lumber in Bethalto. Since it was during the day when the devastating fire in rural Bethalto occurred in the photo, there were not many available for the call, so he left work.

“He is very dedicated to helping people and goes out of his way to do this. I knew he was doing what he was called to do when he came and spoke at his niece’s Daisy Troop to educate them on fires and emergencies.”

Michael's mother continued: “I knew he was good at what he did, but seeing him at that moment made me a proud mom. He is a very special guy and never has met a stranger. He will give you the shirt off his back if you need it. As you can see, I am a proud mom and I am proud of all my kids and the choices they have made. But as a parent, when you see them in their true element, it brings it all in perspective.”

On a side note, Riverbender.com/Edglentoday.com salutes all the firefighters, paid and volunteer, law enforcement and all first responders, who make such a difference and protect our way of living by saving lives throughout the region day in day out. We would also like to salute employers, like RP Lumber in Bethalto, who work with their employees so they can carry out their volunteer fire and first responder roles when needed.



