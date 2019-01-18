SOUTH ROXANA - The remnants of a destructive South Roxana blaze were evident Friday morning at modular home at the corner of Poag and High.

When fire officials arrived, the home was fully engulfed and they contained the fire to that home and extinguished it as soon as possible. Multiple area fire agencies assisted South Roxana with the blaze.

The South Roxana Fire Department was called to the scene at 4:30 a.m. Thursday. The Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office was requested to investigate because of the severity of the fire, South Roxana Fire Chief Todd Werner said. Werner said a cause of the fire has not yet been released but said nothing pointed to it being “suspicious in nature.”

Thankfully, the home was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

