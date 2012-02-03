PHOTO: Preparing for Tuesday’s Shake Out Earthquake Drill Godfrey Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Godfrey, Ill. – Students in Jody Meggos’ third grade class at North Elementary received a lesson in earthquake preparedness from John Nell Friday morning. Nell, Risk Management team member at Lewis and Clark Community College, explained to students how Lewis and Clark and many other schools and organizations are taking part in the largest earthquake drill in history on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 10:15 a.m.— the Great Central U.S. Shakeout, sponsored by the Illinois Emergency Management Association, among others. Nell explained the importance of “Drop,” “Cover,” and “Hold On,” to the students who practiced protecting themselves under their desks. Pictured above, Nell emulates a real earthquake as he shakes the desks of students Kylen Rose (in green) and Abbigail Rich. Devin Knipping (in yellow) practices “cover” while holding onto his desk during the drill. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip