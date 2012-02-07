PHOTO: L&C Students Cover During ShakeOut Earthquake Drill Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Godfrey, Ill. – Architectural Technology students at Lewis and Clark Community College took cover and held on to drafting tables in the Trimpe Building as part of the largest earthquake drill in history today at 10:15 a.m. — the Great Central U.S. ShakeOut, sponsored by the Illinois Emergency Management Association, among others. Students were alerted to “Drop,” “Cover,” and “Hold On,” until given an “all clear” message. The drill was held in conjunction with the anniversary of the largest earthquake in Midwest history — the New Madrid, which hit approximately 200 years ago. Pictured above from left are Alyssa Kindle, Corey Orrell and Shane Rossy. Article continues after sponsor message Print Version Submit a News Tip