GODFREY – Brandon Lawrence, a junior at East Alton-Wood River High School, watches as his trebuchet pitches a ball forward toward a bucket during Friday's Fifth Annual Lewis and Clark Community College Trebuchet Contest in the River Bend Arena. More than 200 area high school students participated in teams as they tested their ingenuity in design and working knowledge of physics as they designed, built and competed with the trebuchets.

To view or download more photos visit http://www.flickr.com/photos/lewisandclarkcc

Article continues after sponsor message

Photographs by S. Paige Patterson-Allen, Lewis and Clark Community College photographer.