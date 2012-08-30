GODFREY - Ann Osburn, assistant coordinator for Illinois Airedale Terrier Rescue and Adoption (right), and Deon Thomas, Lewis and Clark Community College athletic director, visit with Osburn's airedale terriers Moose (left) and Paige at the Andy Simpson Tennis Complex after the college donated 50 tennis balls to Osburn for her dogs. The tennis balls were left over from the USTA Men's Futures tennis tournament a few weeks ago.

"Moose is just crazy about tennis balls," said Osburn, of Godfrey, who said he is due to be adopted by a family in the next week. "I was very happy to get the tennis balls for him and also to share them with the Hope Rescues. The dogs really enjoy playing with them."

"We were glad to help out and hope Moose and others like him get good homes soon," said Thomas.

Photo by S. Paige Allen, Lewis and Clark Community College photographer

