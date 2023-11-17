WOOD RIVER - Riverbend Family Ministries (RFM) is thrilled to announce an impactful donation of $50,000 from Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery. This generous contribution will directly support the vital operations of RFM’s Client Service Department, dedicated to providing personalized support to individuals and families in crisis throughout Madison County.

This gift will play a vital role in delivering personalized support for children, youth, and families who’ve experienced trauma, most often due to violence, addiction, poverty, and homelessness. RFM’s Client Service Department supports clients and their families with resources such as rental and utility assistance, job coaching, interview skills, resume writing, financial fitness, social service navigation, rehabilitation connections, laundry, showers, and more.

RFM is also home to 9 additional non-profit agencies, providing convenient access to additional resources and support services clients may require. All services are offered at no cost to the client. The support from Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery will allow local families to access critical services and support a sustainable path toward independence.

"We want to express our heartfelt gratitude to Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery for their ongoing, unwavering commitment to enhancing the local community," said Tammy Iskarous, Executive Director at Riverbend Family Ministries. "We are honored to be the recipients of this extraordinary gift and look forward to continuing our work together to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those we serve."

Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery's donation underscores their dedication to corporate social responsibility and improving the well-being of the communities they serve. This contribution will have a lasting impact on individuals and families, aligning with RFM's mission of creating positive and sustainable change through comprehensive support services.

About Riverbend Family Ministries

Riverbend Family Ministries (RFM) is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing comprehensive support services to individuals and families facing challenges such as violence, addiction, poverty, and homelessness. RFM's mission is to empower and uplift communities by offering a range of resources under one roof, fostering self-sufficiency and resilience.

For more information about Riverbend Family Ministries and their mission, please visit www.riverbendfamilyministries.org.

