

ROXANA– Phillips 66 has opened two scholarships for application – the Phillips 66 Community Advisory Panel Scholarship and the Phillips 66 Community Scholarship. Both scholarship programs are open to high school seniors in the Riverbend region. Applications are due March 1.

The Phillips 66 Community Scholarship is renewable for up to $5,500 a year for a four-year institution or $1,500 per year for a community college/technical school. Recipients are also guaranteed an internship interview (four-year institution) or a full-time position (craft/trade school) if they meet the minimum GPA requirements and are interested in a relevant field.

The Community Scholarship program awards 66 scholarships to high school seniors who are members of Boys & Girls Club programs in Phillips 66 communities.

“We are excited to work with the Boys & Girls Club of Alton and the Boys & Girls Club of Bethalto on this program,” says Melissa Erker, Director of Government & Community Relations at Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery. “This scholarship is unique in that it not only offers the opportunity for a substantial financial award but also for an opportunity for a potential internship if applicable. In addition, this scholarship highlights the partnerships Phillips 66 already had to support the mission of Boys and Girls Clubs in our local communities.”

An external review panel will score applications based on academic achievement and financial need. Students can submit their application at https://learnmore.scholarsapply.org/phillips66-community.

The Phillips 66 Community Advisory Panel (CAP) Scholarship is a non-renewable $1,000 scholarship for high school seniors. The scholarship program is open to full-time students at Alton, Civic Memorial, East Alton-Wood River, Roxana, or Marquette high schools.

The scholarship is open to applicants planning to attend a two-year or four-year program at a community college or university. Applications are judged based on education and career goals, community service, financial need, and academic performance.

“Our Community Advisory Panel, known as CAP, is a group of local stakeholders who meet with refinery leadership on a monthly basis,” says Erker. "The scholarship program is one of the many ideas which came out from these ongoing interactions and has awarded more than $75,000 in financial support to students since the program started in 2008.”

A copy of the CAP scholarship application can be obtained through the school guidance counselors.

About Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery

Located in Roxana, Illinois, and jointly owned by Phillips 66 and Cenovus Energy through the WRB Refining partnership, Wood River Refinery is operated by Phillips 66. Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) manufactures, transports and markets products that drive the global economy. The diversified energy company’s portfolio includes Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties businesses. Headquartered in Houston, Phillips 66 has employees around the globe who are committed to safely and reliably providing energy and improving lives while pursuing a lower-carbon future. For more information, visit phillips66.com or follow @Phillips66Co on LinkedIn.

