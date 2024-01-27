ROXANA – Phillips 66 contributed nearly $40,000 to the Hartford Fire Department as part of the company’s commitment to support safety and preparedness in fenceline communities.

The donation will fund new bunker gear and accessories for the fire department’s volunteer firefighters. The funding covers the burden of the cost to replace this equipment, which can only be used for approximately ten years by recommendations from the National Fire Protection Association. The funds will cover seven sets of pants, coats, boots, helmets, Nomex hoods, and gloves.

The remaining funds will be used to purchase lifesaving equipment - battery-operated auto extrication tools for emergency response and rescues.

The donation was made on behalf of the Phillips 66 assets in the region, including the Wood River Refinery, the Hartford Lubricants Plant, and the Hartford Midstream Products Terminal.

“Safety is our highest priority everywhere we operate,” said Melissa Erker, spokesperson for the Central Region of Philips 66. “We are proud to extend our focus on safety to the communities where we operate. Hartford is a unique community that is home to three of our core businesses, including parts of our refining operations, a product distribution terminal, and a lubricants packaging plant.”

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) manufactures, transports and markets products that drive the global economy. The diversified energy company’s portfolio includes Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties businesses. Headquartered in Houston, Phillips 66 has employees around the globe who are committed to safely and reliably providing energy and improving lives while pursuing a lower-carbon future. For more information, visit phillips66.com or follow @Phillips66Co on LinkedIn.

