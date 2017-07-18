ROXANA – Four local high school graduates will receive a $16,000 college scholarship from the Phillips 66 Dependent Scholarship Program. The competitive program awards outstanding college-bound students whose parents work for Phillips 66 or one of its subsidiaries. The awards are based on academic excellence, community service and financial need.

The company announced Marisa Barton, Olivia Freeman, Samantha Mann, and Makenzi Wilson as honorees this year. Marisa Barton, daughter of Phillips 66 employee Scott Barton, is a graduate of Duchesne High School. Olivia Freeman, daughter of Phillips 66 employee Daniel Freeman, is a graduate of Alton High School. Samantha Mann, daughter of Phillips 66 employee Rick Mann, is a graduate of Civic Memorial High School. Makenzi Wilson, daughter of Phillips 66 employee Merideth Wilson, is a graduate of Triad High School.

“This scholarship program reflects Phillips 66’s commitment to the communities where we live and operate and builds on our corporate vision of improving lives,” said Melissa Erker, Director of Government and Community Affairs at the Wood River Refinery. Phillips 66 is a growing energy manufacturing and logistics company with high-performing Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties businesses, headquartered in Houston. “We congratulate these four students on their achievements inside and outside the classroom and wish them every success in college,” Erker said.

The Phillips 66 Dependent Scholarship Program will annually award as many as 66 four-year scholarships of $16,000 each for higher education at any accredited institution. Scholarship Management Services, a neutral, third-party administrator of educational assistance programs, selects the recipients and manages the program for Phillips 66.

