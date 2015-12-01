I announce my candidacy for Madison County Board Seat District Three in the Republican primary March 15, 2016. Numerous Republican Precinct Committeemen and leaders urged me to run. I seek to substantially lower property taxes and limit county government.

Upon retirement from 29 years of federal service, Republicans elected me as Vice Chairman of the Madison County Republican Party. I’ve served as a Precinct Committeeman for four years. Some say my opponent, Bill Meyer, a long- time establishment incumbent, appears to have lost his way. Many Republicans think he has “R” after his name but votes like a “D”. His voting record proves he’s continually sided with big spending board members. For example, my opponent was the only Republican to vote for the jail bond issue which would have raised your property taxes. In contrast I worked with your fellow citizens circulating petitions, writing letters, and collected 23,000 signatures in 30 days to place the jail bond issue on the ballot. Republican and Democrat voters rejected the issue two to one.

Over the years Mr. Meyer consistently voted for the budget and property tax increases. Additionally, last year Mr. Meyer voted for additional fee increases which will cost Madison County residents over $500,000 per year! I will not vote for additional fee increases. A fee is another name for tax. Mr. Meyer doesn’t understand that with approximately twenty two million dollars in the general fund and 145 million dollars in Madison County accounts we don’t need the additional taxes or fees he supported.

As I’ve walked and talked with voters, I’ve found many didn’t even know the name of the person voting to raise their taxes and fees. Did you? If not, do you think Mr. Meyer has lost touch with District Three residents?

You may already recognize my name which appeared on letters opposing the Jail Bond issue, the 1 % Sales Tax, and Obama Care. If elected I promise you will know my name because I will reporting regularly to District Three voters not to political cronies.

Therefore, I join many Republicans like Madison County reform Treasurer, Kurt Prenzler, (R) to stop excessive taxes and fees. Madison County has accumulated over a hundred and forty five million dollars in funds. This is far in excess of what county government needs. I will seek to lower the county tax levy or return this excess money to tax payers. It's your money and you should keep more.

It’s time for a change.

I hope you’ll see me as your choice for the County Board District Three seat.

Sincerely,

Philip W. Chapman



Phil Chapman’s Biography



Education

Graduate LAS University of Illinois (Honors)

Graduate University of South Carolina Masters of Criminal Justice (Distinguished Honor Graduate)

Graduate Chicago Theological Seminary Doctorate

Article continues after sponsor message

Career

Served as Ordained Minister for 37 Seven Years

Served as US Army Chaplain Nine Years (Captain)

Served as a Chaplain in Federal Service 29 Years

Volunteer Service

Currently serves as Chaplain and on Color Guard for American Legion Post 439 Highland, Illinois. Assists with visitation of Veterans in Nursing Homes and Assisted Living

WGEL Greenville Featured Mr. Chapman's Messages on the Lamp Unto My Feet Radio Program for Several Years

Member Madison County Emergency Response Team (CERT)

Member Madison County Medical Reserve Corps (MCMRC)

Elected Vice Chairman Madison County Republican Party and Saline Three Precinct Committeeman



Family

Married to Melissa Snyder Chapman for 31 years. They’re blessed with four children and eight grandchildren.

More like this:

Related Video: