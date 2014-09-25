St Louis, Mo – Sept 5th 2014 – Phil Breden, an independent financial advisor with Breden Financial Group, with offices in St Louis Missouri,. and Jerseyville, Illinois announced his attendance at a top industry conference. The annual conference was hosted in Chicago by his independent broker-dealer, Cambridge Investment Research, Inc. (Cambridge). Phil Breden joined over 1,700 independent advisors, guests, sponsors, and company executives and staff for four days of peer networking and industry insight.

“Each year we look forward to advisors joining us for Ignite,” said Amy Webber, Cambridge’s President. “It’s a time for our entire Cambridge family – advisors, home office staff, and sponsor companies – to come together for celebration, education, and networking. We enjoy sharing our successes with one another while looking into the future as we continually look for better ways to serve clients.”

The conference focused on renewing a commitment to excellence in serving clients and an unwavering dedication to independence. In addition to a large variety of general sessions; Ignite attendees engaged in various networking lunches and dinners during their time in Chicago.

Cambridge’s senior leadership team, as well as nearly 100 home office associates, were in attendance. Cambridge senior leadership believes they learn the most about opportunities to better serve clients through personal engagement and are energized by face-to-face interaction.

Cambridge is among the largest privately controlled independent broker-dealers in the U.S. and hosts over 40 professional development conferences each year for more than 2,500 independent rep-advisors.

In Phil Breden's words …

“I want to thank my clients for choosing me as their financial professional. I sincerely appreciate their trust in me and their confidence that I will provide them with unbiased recommendations and impartial guidance based on their needs and goals. I too believe every journey is unique.”

About Breden Financial Group Breden Financial Group with offices in St Louis, Mo and Jerseyville, IL. is a financial services firm offering Individual Investment Guidance, Insurance and Risk Management. Phil Breden is an associate member of TPA (The Professional Alliance)

Contact: Phil Breden, Owner Breden Financial Group, 618 946 2988, 618 498 6166, or 800 768 0895.Email: phil@bfgrworld.com Website: www.bfgrworld.com or find us on LinkedIn Phillip Breden is a Registered Representative of Cambridge Investment Research, Inc., a Broker Dealer, Member FINRA SIPC. Breden Financial Group and Cambridge Investment Research Inc. are not affiliated, although associates or employee'e of Breden Financial Group may be Registered Representatives of Cambridge Investment Research, Inc.About Cambridge Cambridge Investment Research, Inc. (Cambridge), member FINRA/SIPC, is among the largest independent, privately controlled broker-dealers in the U.S. with more than 2,500 independent registered representatives and over $65 billion assets under management.

www.joincambridge.com

For more information contact: Cindy Schaus (cindy.schaus@cir2.com) – First Vice President, Public Relations and Creative Marketing, 641-472-5100 x1225 Morgan Von Ahsen (morgan.vonahsen@cir2.com) – Associate Director, Public Relations and Creative Marketing, 641-472-5100 x1166

Securities offered through Cambridge Investment Research, Inc., a broker-dealer, member FINRA/SIPC, and investment advisory services offered through Cambridge Investment Research Advisors, Inc., a Registered Investment Adviser. Both are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Cambridge Investment Group, Inc

