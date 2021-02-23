Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) has named Southern Illinois University Edwardsville among 150 colleges and universities to its 2021 Transfer Honor Roll , which identifies the top four-year colleges and universities creating dynamic pathways to support community college transfer students. SIUE is among three Illinois public institutions represented.

Open to all regionally accredited baccalaureate degree-granting institutions, PTK’s Transfer Honor Roll recognizes four-year colleges and universities that have developed transfer pathways that lead to excellence and success among community college transfer students. Institutions are evaluated in the areas of transfer data, admissions, cost of attendance, campus life, recruitment practices and peer reviews.

“We are honored to receive continued recognition for our ongoing transfer efforts, which are made possible by numerous professionals across the campus community,” said Jennifer Harbaugh, SIUE associate director of admissions. “Due to their hard work and engagement, SIUE provides quality service and relevant transfer programs that ensure success. Our focus on the entire student experience from pre-admission through enrollment allows us to develop holistic processes. I am enthused to be part of a university that values transfer students and the qualities that they contribute to our community.”

“The Transfer Honor Roll reflects the growing importance of recognizing and responding to the needs of transfer students,” said Phi Theta Kappa President and Chief Executive Officer Lynn Tincher-Ladner, PhD. “This award is given to four-year colleges and universities with proven outcomes for transfer success. They are the best at providing a supportive and smooth transition from community college – equating to increased rates of bachelor’s degree attainment for transfer students.”

PTK is the premier honor society recognizing the academic achievement of students at associate degree-granting colleges and helping them to grow as scholars and leaders. The Society consists of more than 3.5 million members and nearly 1,300 chapters in nine nations. Learn more at ptk.org .

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high-quality, affordable education that prepares them for successful careers and lives of purpose to shape a changing world. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis, the SIUE campus is home to a diverse student body of nearly 13,000.

