'Phenomenal taste': Brighton's Third Annual Barbecue Contest is success

BRIGHTON - The Village of Brighton's Third Annual Barbecue Contest on April 28 had strong participation and what Brighton Mayor Michael Roberts called a "phenomenal taste" at Betsey Ann Park.

Roberts said the day is always a good one when people can enjoy themselves with some delicious barbecue. He said the barbecue contest is judged by appearance, tenderness, flavor, and texture.

"Where else can you get a slab of ribs done by champions for only $4," he told the media that day.