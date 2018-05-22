ALTON - It’s already been a season to remember for Marquette Catholic’s boys' tennis team and more awaits the Explorers with a state tourney appearance starting Thursday.

Marquette qualified the doubles team of Daniel McClusky-Andrew Bower for state and Nathan Joehl in singles. Joehl finished fourth in singles to qualify. McClusky-Bower have posted a 22-1 record so far this year. Marquette’s doubles team won the Triad sectional with a Sean Froidcour and Jaden Henderson 7-6 and (8-6 in a tie breaker and 6-2). In the semis, the doubles pair beat a team of Roach-English 6-2, 6-1. Marquette’s team was 13-3 in dual meets, facing some tough competition throughout the season.

“The team has exceeded expectations,” said Marquette head boys tennis coach Mike Walters. “If our doubles team doesn’t get seeded fairly high I will be scratching my head. We have played some decent teams. Bower and McCluskey show phenomenal teamwork. They like to play together. I am as happy as I can be for A.J. and Daniel. I also couldn’t be more proud of Nathan. He played three matches on Saturday and just kept the ball in play and didn’t stop.”

DUAL MATCH, TUESDAY, MAY 15

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL 6, ALTON HIGH SCHOOL 3

Singles

No. 1 — McCluskey, Marquette Catholic High School, def . W Moan, ALTON HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1, 6-1; No. 2 — Bower, Marquette Catholic High School, def . Carson Freeman, ALTON HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 — Ben Simansky, ALTON HIGH SCHOOL, def . Declue, Marquette Catholic High School, 7-6, 6-1; No. 4 — Sam Kane, ALTON HIGH SCHOOL, def . Walters, Marquette Catholic High School, 4-6, 6-2, 0-10 (4); No. 5 — Joehl, Marquette Catholic High School, def . Owen Williams, ALTON HIGH SCHOOL, 6-2, 3-6, 0-10 (6); No. 6 — Tassanari, Marquette Catholic High School, def . Jared Engleman, ALTON HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1, 3-6, 0-10 (12);

Doubles

No. 1 — Bower-n McCluskey, Marquette Catholic High School, def. Carson Freeman-W Moan, ALTON HIGH SCHOOL 8-1; No. 2 — Sam Kane-Owen Williams, ALTON HIGH SCHOOL, def. Tassanari-Declue, Marquette Catholic High School 8-6; No. 3 — Joehl- Root, Marquette Catholic High School, def. Jared Engleman-Alex Bierman, ALTON HIGH SCHOOL 8-4.

