ALTON - The City of Alton is excited to announce that Phase 2 of the Safe Route to School project will be going out for bid in the Spring of 2021. The project will address safety and ADA accessibility issues by upgrading the sidewalks that serve the area.

Planes include a combined use path to be constructed from the intersection of Rock Spring Drive and Memorial Drive to College Avenue with sidewalk upgrades along College Avenue from Holman to Pleasant. Additionally, Johnson Street from Tremont to College Avenue will received sidewalk upgrades as well.

Article continues after sponsor message

The grant for the project was awarded by the East-West Gateway Council of Governments which selected the City of Alton to receive funds from the Transportation Improvement Program in the amount of $335,000 to help fund the project that is expected to cost $421,000.

Similar work was completed in 2016 with the construction of a combined use path along College Avenue using similar funding opportunities, said Mayor Brant Walker. Our Public Works Department is currently awaiting a final decision on Phase 3 improvements to be awarded in the coming months.

More like this: