Hear from students on medication management

SIUE School of Pharmacy will be presenting "Pharmacy 101" at Senior Services Plus on Tuesday, March 24th from 11:00am-12:15pm. Topics of the discussion will include: insurance, what a formulary is, pharmacy interactions, and other general prescription related information.

Article continues after sponsor message

Participants will also have the opportunity to speak with a pharmacy intern about medical management, so bring medications, list of medications, or any other questions for after the presentation.

A light lunch will be provided, but reservations are required. To reserve your lunch, call 618-465-3298 ext. 100. Senior Services Plus is located at 2603 North Rodgers Avenue in Alton.

More like this: