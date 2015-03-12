Pharmacy Students to Present at Senior Services Plus
Hear from students on medication management
SIUE School of Pharmacy will be presenting "Pharmacy 101" at Senior Services Plus on Tuesday, March 24th from 11:00am-12:15pm. Topics of the discussion will include: insurance, what a formulary is, pharmacy interactions, and other general prescription related information.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Participants will also have the opportunity to speak with a pharmacy intern about medical management, so bring medications, list of medications, or any other questions for after the presentation.
A light lunch will be provided, but reservations are required. To reserve your lunch, call 618-465-3298 ext. 100. Senior Services Plus is located at 2603 North Rodgers Avenue in Alton.
More like this: