The pharmacy at Walmart now has expanded services, providing their patients with necessary vaccines. Walmart pharmacy has been providing vaccines to patients for over a year now, but recently started hosting immunization clinics where patients can come receive immunizations from pharmacists at an all-day event.

These immunization clinics will be hosted at all of the pharmacies at Walmart in the greater St. Louis area at differing times. Patients are encouraged to pre-register with their pharmacy by telling the pharmacist which vaccines they are needing. However, patients can also come in the day of the clinic and receive their necessary vaccines. Most insurance plans are accepted by the pharmacy, with great coverage on necessary vaccines. Crystal Gedris, Pharmacy Manager in O’Fallon IL, was able to save one family $1,800 by billing their prescription insurance rather than them having to pay out of pocket at the health department.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, vaccine-preventable diseases is one of the "Ten Great Public Health Achievements." There have been significant declines in cases, hospitalizations, deaths, and health care costs associated with vaccine-preventable diseases. After the pneumonia vaccines were introduced, it was estimated that 211,000 serious pneumonia infections and 13,000 deaths were prevented over a span of approximately 8 years.

Shingles is a vaccine-preventable disease that affects many individuals in our community. It is estimated that 1 in 3 people will get shingles in their lifetime. Our pharmacy offers a vaccine that decreases a person's likelihood of getting shingles significantly. Currently, patients 60 or older can get this vaccine with no prescription from their doctor from Walmart pharmacists.

Pharmacists at Walmart are extremely pleased to be able to provide these new services to their communities. With patient care and safety as our number one goal, Walmart pharmacists can truly help patient’s save money and live better. Contact your Walmart Pharmacy for more details today!

