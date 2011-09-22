EDWARDSVILLE, ILL., SEPT. 22, 2011... Animal lovers wanting to add a pet to their family circle can also enjoy getting up close and personal with a variety of other furry friends at Joe’s Market Basket’s Petting Zoo and Pet Adoption Day.

For one day only on Sat., Oct. 1,, 2011, Joe’s Market Basket in Edwardsville is working in conjunction with a local agency to help find homes for a variety of canines. This annual event has been a successful venue for finding good homes for loving animals since 2010.

“Joe’s Market Basket is happy to help connect families with dogs that were either strays or brought to the adoption agency because they were in need of a good home. Once a connection is made, it’s fun to see the excitement on the families faces when they get to take their new pet home,” said Jason Stevens, Owner of the Market Basket.

Adding to the entertainment, Market Basket is bringing other fuzzy friends to their Edwardsville location. Joe’s Market Basket will be working with Cindy’s Zoo, bringing a variety of barnyard animals to pet, feed and interact with. Stevens said, “Over the years, goats and camels are usually the kid’s favorite animals to see. This year we’re also offering a miniature pony. There are many photo-friendly opportunities so bring your camera!”

Hot cocoa and other refreshments will be available during the Petting Zoo and Adoption Event. Raffles and special savings will also be offered to customers visiting Joe’s Market Basket during this annual fall event.

For more information, visit Joe’s Market Basket online at www.joesmarketbasket.com or call (618) 656-9055. This fun-filled event is free to the public. Pet adoption fees will apply.

For almost 40 years, Joe’s Market Basket has been serving the Edwardsville and surrounding communities. Now with four locations to choose from: O’Fallon, Godfrey, Edwardsville, and their newest store in Troy, IL. Family-owned with two generations serving our community, Market Basket is proud to offer only the highest quality products year after year, season after season.

