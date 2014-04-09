Jerseyville Parks & Recreation Department (JPRD) loves to throw themed parties and is inviting the kids! The Earth Day Celebration is on Wednesday, 4/23 from 10-11:30am at Dolan Park at Shelter #1, located at the corner of June and Carpenter Street. In the event of inclement weather, the party will be held at the Susnig Center, located at 401 Mound Street, Jerseyville, IL 62052.

These parties are the perfect place for creating lasting memories with young children, one to six years old. Great games, crafts, "free-play" time and snacks are planned for each day! Dressing for the parties' theme is certainly encouraged, but never required. At least one parent/guardian is

required to attend the party and there is a maximum of two children per adult. The fee is $5 per person and everyone must pay to attend.

Pre-registration is required one week prior to the party. The next five months of parties are as follows: Earth Day Celebration on 4/23, Patriotic Party on 5/21, Beach Bash on 6/25, Ice Cream Party on 7/23 and Good-Bye Summer Celebration on 8/13. Register for one or all of them today!

For more information, please visit http://www.jerseyville-il.us/ParkRec/forms.htm, call the JPRD office at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.

Photo: Kristen Hanold and her daughter, Brielle, are having fun while crafting their shamrock necklace during March's Petite Party: The Shamrock Shake!

