JERSEYVILLE - The Petal Pushers Garden Club will host a plant sale on Saturday, May 14, on the grounds of the Jersey County Historical Society. The sale will be held from 8:00 until 11:00 a.m. at 601 North State Street, Jerseyville, IL. The event will take place on the lawn north of the Society’s museum parking lot. Ample parking will be available.

“This is a great opportunity to expand your perennial beds,” says club member, Sherry Droste. “We will have a large assortment of plants, including hostas, daylilies, irises, ferns, Russian sage, lamb’s ear, pink primrose and sedum for sale.”

The proceeds from the sale will support community service projects and other activities of the club. The primary focus, for this year, is the construction of raised beds – planted with native forbs and grasses - for TreeHouse Wildlife Center in Dow.

The Petal Pushers Garden Club was organized last summer and includes approximately 40 members, primarily from Jersey County. The group, which meets on the 4th Thursday of each month, has toured the Summer Garden Show at Lewis and Clark Community College and the Missouri Botanical Gardens. In addition, several members have hosted meetings, at their homes, and shared their particular gardening interests. Members have also enjoyed classes on floral design; painting decorative garden pavers and decorating Christmas wreaths.

All plant sales will be cash and carry, and no pre-sales will be permitted. This is a “rain or shine" event.

For more information, regarding the plant sale and/or membership in the garden club, check out our Facebook page, or contact Sherry Droste at 618.806.1312.

